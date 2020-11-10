1/
Carolyn Rebecca "Becky" Snow
Carolyn Rebecca "Becky" Snow
Northport - Carolyn Rebecca "Becky" Snow, age 73, passed away Monday, November 8, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Carroll's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Alan Roggli and Rev. Jerry Skinner officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be 11-1:00 p.m. at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Olan Snow; parents, John E. Davis Jr. and Sula Mae Carpenter Davis; and sisters, Linda Brooks Davis and Joanna Davis.
Becky was born June 12, 1947. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1965. She worked at The University of Alabama for 29 years before retiring. She also worked at FNB for many years. She also was a member of Carroll's Creek Baptist Church.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Memories & Condolences
