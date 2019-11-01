|
DANCY - Carolyn Sue Carson Lee, age 78, of Dancy, Ala., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home. A service to celebrate her life will be 1:00 p.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church on Monday, November 4, 2019, with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Lee Carson Noland.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Lee; daughters, Lori Edwards (Jeff) and Lauri Minor (Donny); son, Billy Lee; grandchildren, Carson Minor (Laura) and Callie Giesbrecht (Craig); and great-grandson, John Alan Giesbrecht.
Carolyn was born April 6, 1941 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert Franklin Carson and Thelma Spring Carson. She was a faithful member of Hebron United Methodist Church. Carolyn made lifelong friends while playing bridge and being involved in many clubs and organizations in her community. But more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with family.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Hebron United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hebron United Methodist Church, c/o Lori Edwards, 18 Lee Drive, Aliceville, AL 35442 or the , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019