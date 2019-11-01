Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Carson Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Carson Lee Obituary
DANCY - Carolyn Sue Carson Lee, age 78, of Dancy, Ala., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home. A service to celebrate her life will be 1:00 p.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church on Monday, November 4, 2019, with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Lee Carson Noland.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Lee; daughters, Lori Edwards (Jeff) and Lauri Minor (Donny); son, Billy Lee; grandchildren, Carson Minor (Laura) and Callie Giesbrecht (Craig); and great-grandson, John Alan Giesbrecht.
Carolyn was born April 6, 1941 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Robert Franklin Carson and Thelma Spring Carson. She was a faithful member of Hebron United Methodist Church. Carolyn made lifelong friends while playing bridge and being involved in many clubs and organizations in her community. But more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with family.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Hebron United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hebron United Methodist Church, c/o Lori Edwards, 18 Lee Drive, Aliceville, AL 35442 or the , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -