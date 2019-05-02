|
GORDO - Carrie June Bailey Holley, age 84, of Gordo, Ala., died May 1, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Gordo First Baptist Church with Rev. Pat Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Eston Holley; and her parents, William Redmond Bailey and Georgia Amanda Free Bailey; sisters, Lena Mae Wigley and Mary Francis Pate and brothers, Waldo Bailey, Richmond "Dick" Jackson Bailey, George Elvin Bailey, Robert "Bob" Daniel Bailey, William "Jack" Clifton Bailey and Herbert "Joe" Franklin Bailey.
Survivors include her daughter, Candice Holley Braswell of Pelham, Ala.; son, Mark Eston Holley of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Georgia Amanda Braswell Hester and husband, Luke of Pelham, Ala. and Alison Renee Braswell of Pelham, Ala.
Named after her mother's mother, Carrie was born and raised in Gordo, Ala. as the youngest of nine children. June was raised on the family farm where she worked with the rest of the family to raise and pick cotton. She attended Gordo High School where she was a cheerleader. She graduated as salutatorian class of 1953.
In 1952, she eloped and married Herman Holley after his return from the Korean War, and together they raised two kids, Mark and Candice. She worked in the quality control department for Westinghouse in Reform, Ala. and later at Gulf States Paper, Tuscaloosa. She led the Girls in Action at Gordo First Baptist Church.
After moving to Pelham, Ala. in 1977, she worked at Carol's Children Shop, the U.S. Census Bureau, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, The Parker Group, and was a member of Crosscreek Baptist Church.
June's claim to fame came in 1983 when she appeared on the Price is Right. In 1994, Herman and June retired back to Gordo, Ala., where they lived in the house in which she was born. She was a member of Gordo First Baptist Church.
June was a great cook of country food, a skill she learned from her mother. She loved catching crappie and blue gill, playing softball (first base), bowling, playing cards, reading, gardening, and picking blueberries.
As a mother, she was always supportive and encouraging and never held a grudge. She was the best mother a person could have, and she will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Bailey, Billy Brazeal, Wes Fuller, Luke Hester, Jason Mullenix, Nathan Mullenix, Jason Rooks and Timothy Wigley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ruth Holliman Public Library, P.O. Box 336, Gordo, AL 35466 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 2, 2019