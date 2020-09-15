1/
Carter Lee McGee
Carter Lee McGee
Carter Lee McGee, infant, passed away September 12, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. A private graveside service was held 10:00 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Carrollton City Cemetery with Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Bill McGee, Jr. and great-grandparents, Billy McGee, Sr., Billy Acker, C. D. Oakley, Jr. and Lee and Helen Kizer.
Survivors include his parents, Caleb McGee and Alden Kizer McGee of Carrollton, AL; grandparents, Sharon Acker McGee and Hank and Francesca Kizer; great-grandmothers, Melba McGee, Margaret Acker and Francesca Oakley; aunts and uncles, Dustin and Haley McGee and Ryan and Francesca Campbell and cousins, Hudson Pennington, Rosie McGee and Frankie Reese Campbell.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
