Cassie Jeanette Leary and Peggy Suddath
Montgomery - Cassie Jeanette Leary, age 38, daughter of Doug and Peggy Suddath of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on November 1, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones when she succumbed to kidney failure.
She is survived by her father and her precious children, Alanna Leary, age 19, and Joseph Leary, age 15. A celebration of her life will be held at Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama on Sunday, September 20, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. The life of her mom, Peggy W. Suddath, who just recently passed on September 11, 2020, will also be celebrated.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents and brother, but survived by her sister, Debra Mavity and her husband, Doug Suddath.
The Celebration of Life will be live streamed in real time on Facebook on Capitol Heights Baptist Church Facebook page for those far away and those with Covid 19 concerns.
Online condolences for the Suddath family may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 PM
Capitol Heights Baptist Church
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Capitol Heights Baptist Church
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Celebration of Life will be live streamed in real time on Facebook on Capitol Heights Baptist Church Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
