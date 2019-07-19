Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Catherine L. Riley


1933 - 2019
Catherine L. Riley Obituary
NORTHPORT - Catherine L. Riley, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 17, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Chaplain Ken Horst officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee and Tommie Ceal Wilson; husband, Robert E. Riley Sr.; and sister, Lindell Lamberson.
She is survived by her children, Robert Earl Riley, Jr. and Dawne Boswell, Laurel Ann Horst (Ken) and Jeffrey Lang Riley (Penny); six grandchildren, Brett (Ashleigh), Conrad, Byron, and Corbin Horst, Blakeney and Paige Riley; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Blakeney and Riley Grace Horst; and niece, Sherre Lamberson.
Catherine was born February 12, 1933 in Reform, Alabama to Walter Lee and Tommie Ceal Wilson. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School and attended the University of Alabama. She worked at Alabama Credit Union and Pearson's Academy, but spent most of her life as a homemaker. Catherine was a longtime member of Alberta Baptist Church where over the years she taught Sunday school and was a member of the church choir. Catherine enjoyed her family, Gospel music, Atlanta Braves baseball, Alabama football and gardening.
Pallbearers will be Earl Riley, Brett Horst, Conrad Horst, Byron Horst, Corbin Horst and Kyle Boswell.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019
