ABINGDON, VA. - Cathie Wurm, age 68, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on May 16, 2020 in Abingdon, Va. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Circlewood Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Cathie was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on May 17, 1951 to David and Louise Watkins. She graduated from Holt High School in 1969. She started her working career at AT&T as a telephone operator. She and her family moved to Clinton, Miss., were she opened a Merle Norman Cosmetic shop and a formal wear shop. For the past 20 years she and her husband, Gary, have lived in Abingdon, Va.; where she opened a bridal and formal wear shop in Bristol, Va. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was known for her generosity, humor, youthfulness and indomitable spirit and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise S. Watkins; father, David H. Watkins; brother, David Larry Watkins, Sr.
Cathie is survived by her husband, William Gary Wurm; sons, Dr. William Van Wurm and wife, Kim, and Dr. David Bradley Wurm; daughter, Gretchen W. Righter and husband, Lt. Colonel James Righter; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, David, Anna, Grace, Bradley, Keon, James Andrew and Jacob; sisters, Connie W. Jones and husband Troy, and Linda Watkins; and sister-in-law, Glenda Watkins.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Wurm, Caleb Wurm, David Wurm, Todd Jones, Slayton Thompson, and Dr. Blake Hubbard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Holt High School, Class of 1969.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2020