TUSCALOOSA – Cathy Darlene Williams, age 51, died May 16, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Dry Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Percy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Parham Ridge Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Ms. Williams will be in state Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019