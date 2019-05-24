Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Lying in State
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams Service Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Darlene Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy Darlene Williams Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Cathy Darlene Williams, age 51, died May 16, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Dry Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Percy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Parham Ridge Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Ms. Williams will be in state Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now