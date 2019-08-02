Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Cathy Evon “Von” Smith

Cathy Evon “Von” Smith Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Cathy Evon ""Von"" Smith, age 67, of Moundville, Ala., passed away July 31, 2019. Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Pastor Daniel Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Knoxville with Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Jones; parents, Burlie and Effie Averette; three sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Tracey Mitchell (Dorman) and Diana Smith; sons, Jonathan Averette (Cassie Bridges) and Clyde ""Bo"" Smith; sister, Burlene Ingram; brother, Darrell Averette; grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell, Catherine Mitchell and Michael Yarbrough; great-grandson, Karsen Mitchell; and beloved fur babies, Jake, Possum and Brutis.
Von was an amazing mother who would do anything to protect her family. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, visiting the casino and watching Wheel of Fortune and western shows on television. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2019
