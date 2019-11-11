|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Cecil B. McAllister, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went to walk with God while hiking in Hurricane Creek Park on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Imogene; brothers, Charles and Roy; sister, Juanita; granddaughter, Katherine Tripp; and loyal canine companion, Scruffy.
He is survived by his son, David of Tuscaloosa; his daughter, Patricia Tripp (Tom) of Canton, Ga.; his grandchildren, Daniel McAllister (Autumn) of Birmingham, Genevieve Baughman (Dan) of Enterprise, Matt Tripp (Carolyn) of Marietta, Ga., Jennifer Johnson (Todd) of San Antonio, Texas, and Jason Tripp of Thomaston, Ga.; his great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Jude, Aoife, Emma, and Ruby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Cecil was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Navy as a Pharmacist's Mate in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended the University of Alabama and met and married the love of his life, Jean. He raised his family in Huntsville and was a charter member of Calvary Bible Church, where he was active in teaching and leadership. In civilian life, he worked as a Personnel Management Specialist at Redstone Arsenal, eventually retiring in 1982. In retirement, he returned to the city he loved, and still kept busy working at Rick's True Value Hardware and as the Director of Maintenance at Skyland Oaks Retirement Center until 2008.
The family will have a service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Mountain Search Dog Association at rmsda.org or the Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue at swpansar.org are warmly accepted.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 11, 2019