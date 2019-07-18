TUSCALOOSA - Cecil Hayes Bishop, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 15, 2019 at his home. Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Memory Chapel with Retired Pastor Curtis Kelley, from Taylorville Baptist Church, officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Troy Bishop; his wife, Betty Bishop; sisters, Laura Brooke and Allene Taylor; and brothers, Walter Bishop, Jimmy Bishop, Murry Bishop and Eddie Bishop.

Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Bishop Eisenbeis of Mobile, Alabama and Betsy Hayes Bishop of Anchorage, Alaska; sister, Ruth Davis of Fosters, Alabama; brothers, Elmer Bishop and Roger Bishop, both of Reform, Alabama; grandchildren, William Hudson Eisenbeis of Marion, Illinois, Colton Hayes Eisenbeis of Mobile, Alabama and Grace Elizabeth Eisenbeis of Mobile, Alabama.

Cecil was born Sept 9, 1938 in Pickens County and passed away at home July 15, 2019. Cecil loved his family, Alabama football, his neighbors, his morning paper, and his country. He proudly served in the United States Army for over 25 years including the Persian Gulf War. He was raised in Pickens County, but lived his adult life in Tuscaloosa. He also retired from Tuscaloosa County as an Equipment Operator with Road and Bridge Operations. He loved spending time with his friends at the Elks Lodge and some of his favorite memories were camping and boating on Lake Tuscaloosa. He valued hard work above most anything and was a patriot at heart. He loved his people and good country music. He was a wonderful husband of 46 years to his late wife, Betty. And his children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Elk's Club Scholarship Fund or Taylorville Baptist Church. Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 18, 2019