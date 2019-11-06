Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Gulsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Ray Gulsby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Ray Gulsby Obituary
COTTONDALE - Cecil Ray Gulsby, age 60, of Cottondale, Ala., died November 3, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenn Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Shawn Gulsby; brother, Pat Edmonds; sister, Peggy Gulsby; and granddaughter, Sarah Bishop.
Survivors include his daughters, Bridget Bishop (Shane), Brittney Bigham (Stanley), Shalon Gulsby and Tori Smith; son, Gregory Gulsby; sisters, Glenda Stewart, Patricia Gulsby, Barbara Keasler, Elaine Hassle, Mary Pater and Lorene Thomas; grandchildren, Kensley Gulsby, Kayden Gulsby and Karmen Bigham; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Donna Howard.
He worked for Parker Towing for 39 years, enjoyed his flower garden, and loved his vehicles and his grandchildren. He was a hard-working and simple man.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Livingston, Gregory Gulsby, Jacob Kirk, Michael Thomas, Bradley Howard, Stanley Bigham and Dustin Head.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Parker Towing and Hospice of West Alabama.
He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now