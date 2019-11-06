|
COTTONDALE - Cecil Ray Gulsby, age 60, of Cottondale, Ala., died November 3, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenn Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Shawn Gulsby; brother, Pat Edmonds; sister, Peggy Gulsby; and granddaughter, Sarah Bishop.
Survivors include his daughters, Bridget Bishop (Shane), Brittney Bigham (Stanley), Shalon Gulsby and Tori Smith; son, Gregory Gulsby; sisters, Glenda Stewart, Patricia Gulsby, Barbara Keasler, Elaine Hassle, Mary Pater and Lorene Thomas; grandchildren, Kensley Gulsby, Kayden Gulsby and Karmen Bigham; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Donna Howard.
He worked for Parker Towing for 39 years, enjoyed his flower garden, and loved his vehicles and his grandchildren. He was a hard-working and simple man.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Livingston, Gregory Gulsby, Jacob Kirk, Michael Thomas, Bradley Howard, Stanley Bigham and Dustin Head.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Parker Towing and Hospice of West Alabama.
He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019