Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
7901 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilfield Missionary Baptist Church
7171 Ala. Hwy 10
Lisman, AL
Cecille Danielle Hopkins Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Cecille Danielle Hopkins transitioned to her heavenly home on September 6, 2019, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Trauma Unit in Nashville, Tennessee.
Danielle is the daughter of Cecil and Sandy Hopkins of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She is the sister of Briana Royster.
Memorial Services for Cecille Danielle will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Paul AME Church, 7901 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405. Rev. Wm. Jermaine Richardson, Pastor. A second memorial service will be held in Choctaw County at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Gilfield Missionary Baptist Church, 7171 Ala. Hwy 10, Lisman, AL 36912.
All cards and well wishes can be sent to: Cecil and Sandra Hopkins, 12746 Jefferson Drive, Duncanville, AL 35456.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019
