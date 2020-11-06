1/
Chalmers Noland
Chalmers Noland
Pickensville - Gilbert Chalmers Noland, age 92, of Pickensville, AL passed away November 5, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Pickensville with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Acker Noland, his parents; two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Noland Pate (Jerry) of Pickensville, AL and Ginger Noland Harless (Jimmy) of Coker, AL; two sons, Billy Noland (Jane) of Laurel, MS and John Thomas "Tommy" Noland (Sarah) of Attalla, AL; seven grandchildren, Adam Pate (Raylene), Ashley Pate, William Noland, Jonathan Noland (Brenda), Matthew Noland (Miranda), Jeremy Harless and Taylor Noland; five great-grandchildren, Daniel and Blakley Pate, Kylie, Dakota and J. T. Noland and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Noland was born June 30, 1928 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late John R. Noland, Sr. and Girlie Mae Pate Noland. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pickensville and a retired employee of General Tire in Columbus, MS.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and Jamie Harris.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church of Pickensville, 176 Ferguson Street, Pickensville, AL 35447.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Pickensville
NOV
7
Burial
Marvin Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
