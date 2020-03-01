|
TUSCALOOSA - Charlena Drake Wade, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., formerly of Reform, Ala., passed away February 22, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Reform First United Methodist Church with Rev. Alan Head officiating. A private graveside service was held in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Joyce Snyder officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2020