TUSCALOOSA - Charlene Harper, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Friday, October 25, 2019, in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Harper will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Northport. Rev. Jessie L. Miller is pastor. Rev. Alonzo Harper will officiate. Burial will follow in Holly Spring Cemetery, Romulus with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Charlene Harper will be today, November 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019