Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Northport, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Northport, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Harper Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Charlene Harper, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Friday, October 25, 2019, in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Harper will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Northport. Rev. Jessie L. Miller is pastor. Rev. Alonzo Harper will officiate. Burial will follow in Holly Spring Cemetery, Romulus with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Charlene Harper will be today, November 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -