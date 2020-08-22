GREENSBORO - August 8, 2020, Charlene Hinkle Latham was called home to our Lord. Her daughters were by her side. She was 73. Charlene had a passion for helping others. Her quick wit always brought laughter to those who knew her. She always provided support and love for her family and friends.

Her home-going was preceded by her parents, Charlie Frank and Nita McBride Hinkle; as well as her grandparents, Albert Morris and Georgie Savannah Hinkle, and Jerre Pleasant Routen and Flora Ophelia McBride; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She leaves behind two daughters: Sharon Latham Clements (Johnny) and Annette Latham Clements (Phillip); four grandchildren: Jessica Clements Fondren (Wayne), Andrew Clements (Kendyll), John Clements (Julie) and Austin Clements; one great-granddaughter, Haley Fondren; two sisters, Phyllis Hinkle Harris (Bob) of Cleveland Tenn. and Janet Finkenstein Kirshbaum (Richard) of Goodyear Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thank you to all those who visited, prayed, brought food, sang to her, etc. You all meant so much to her and to her family as well.

Per Charlene's request, a Celebration of Life service will be held in a private setting.

Donations in memory of Charlene can be made to her church: Bible Methodist Church in Greensboro.









