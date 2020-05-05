Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Charlene S. West


1942 - 2020
Charlene S. West Obituary
BRENT - Charlene S. West, age 78, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 19, 1942 in Alabama to Arthur and Irene Sims. She was the second oldest of four children. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She loved to talk to everyone she met and make them feel as if they were part of the family. She would keep the family laughing of stories and memories of long ago growing up as a child. When anyone family, friend, or stranger came to visit, she made them stay to eat something she had cooked. She always had a smile on her face and made everyone around her smile. She loved her Lord and Savior and enjoyed going to church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack West of 49 years, of Brent, Ala.; son, Jason West (Toni) of Brent, Ala.; daughter, Teresa Herren Banks (Mike) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., daughter, Tracie West Tilley (Russell) of Brent, Ala.; five grandchildren, Misty Banks Smith (Allen) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Steven Banks (Jessica) of Moundville, Ala., Delisha Tilley White (Nick) of Waco, Texas, Matthew Tilley of Brent, Ala., Destanie West of Brent, Ala.; four great- grandchildren; Brittany Smith Kelly (Chase), Brent Smith, Josie Banks and one great-great- grandchild, Thomas Kelly all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Peggy Sims Coleman, Tuscaloosa, Ala., sister, Billie Thomas Boatner (Robert), Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosemarie Sims Whitehead; and first husband, Jerry Herren.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park at 11 a.m. with Rev. Phillip Blackwell officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 5, 2020
