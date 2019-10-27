|
HUNTSVILLE - Charles "Chuck" Walter Collins, Sr., age 83, passed away on October 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Collinsville, Ala. to Lewis A. and Charlyn Godbey Collins. Chuck grew up in Birmingham before moving to Tuscaloosa. He attended Tuscaloosa High School, the University of Alabama and graduated from Livingston College. While in college, he met Betty Faye "Babs" Fulton. They married in December 1956 and raised three children while owning and working together at Chuck Collins Studio. Chuck loved to bowl (he was inducted into the Tuscaloosa Bowlers Hall of Fame having bowled several perfect games), and then there was golf-his passion for this sport brought him much pleasure.
Chuck and Babs had their studio for over 40 years, their photography being recognized as some of the very best throughout the Southeast with clients near and far. Chuck received many awards in print competition, was named the Mississippi-Alabama Photographer of the year and was presented the National Award from the Professional Photographers of America. He served as a past president of Professional Photographers of MS-AL and sat on the Board of Governors of the Southeastern Professional Photographers of America. He earned and was a named Master Craftsman Photographer of PPA for his artistic, creative and technical knowledge of the portraits he created. But it truly was the joy, delight, laughter and the sharing in the lives of their clients that brought Chuck the passion and quiet contentment of working in his career as a pictorial storyteller using his God given talent to create timeless memories for others.
Chuck and Babs Collins moved to Huntsville, Ala. in 2012. In December of 2012, he lost the love of his life Babs to her own battle with cancer.
Chuck leaves behind his loving children, Cheryl "Cherry" Collins Saint and husband Bob, of Huntsville, Charles Walter "Chuck" Collins Jr. of Cottondale and Christopher Scott Collins and wife Ashley, of Helena; and beloved grandchildren, Sarah Margaret Saint of Greensboro, N.C., Sarah Elizabeth Collins and John Ross Collins, both of Helena. Survivors include his sister, Charlotte Collins Tanner, her five children and their families; his nephew, and niece and her husband from Mississippi.
Private services were held.
Memorials may be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation for St. Jude, Huntsville Clinic, St. Jude's Clinic Huntsville, 801 Clinton Avenue E, Huntsville, AL 35801, (www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org) and go to the link to St. Jude, Huntsville Clinic.
