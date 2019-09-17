|
TUSCALOOSA - Charles "Sonny" Allen Cook, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Englewood Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church. The body will lie in state from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Memory Hill Gardens with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 17, 2019