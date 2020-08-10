VANCLEAVE, MISS. - Charles Allen Reynolds, age 83, of Vancleave, Miss., passed away August 3, 2020 in Lucedale, Mississippi. A private graveside service with military honors will be today, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.Survivors include his wife, Shirley Satcher Reynolds of Vancleave, Miss.; three daughters, Devan Vincent (Jayson) of Edwardville, Ill., Tammy McGarity (Donnie) of Vancleave, Miss. and Debbie Montgomery of Doraville, Ga.; son, Paul Reynolds of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Novalynn Vincent, Trevor McGarity, Autumn Camille McGarity, Jessie Marie McGarity, Joshua Montgomery, Daniel Montgomery and Sarah Montgomery; an uncle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Charles was born January 15, 1937 in Jefferson County, Alabama to the late Coleman Reynolds and Blanche Cameron Reynolds. He was a retired veteran of the United States Navy with 22 years of service and a retired employee of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss. with 20 years of service.