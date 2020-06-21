WOODSTOCK - It is with great sadness the family of Dale George announces his passing on June 18, 2020. Dale was born March 14, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Junior Jud George (1918-1977) and Marjorie Jean Bush George (1924-2010); and his brother, Roger Keith George (1950-1964).

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Stephens George; sisters, Vicki George Kes and Ginger George; brothers, Jerry and Barry George; children, Misty George, Ashley (Amanda), Chris and Heather Jones; and several grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; plus nieces, Ashley, Candace, Alissa, Becky, Angie and Bari.

Dale retired from U.S. Steel. He could do anything with his hands, from restoring antique cars and tractors to rebuilding a computer. He was a good carpenter, electrician, mechanic, welder, plumber, and many other skills and experiences such as scuba diving, a part-time volunteer sheriff's deputy and paramedic. Not many people can say they built their own house, but Dale did, from the ground up. It has been said that a person's character can be judged by the way they treat children and animals. Dale had wonderful character because all the kids loved him and so did his animals. Dale was always fun to be around; his mother gave him the name D.L.I., his friends will know what that means. He was always helping others and willing to give a helping hand. He will surely be missed by many. Rest In Peace Dale, see you later.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Bibb County Pet Welfare, P.O. Box 181, Woodstock, AL 35188.









