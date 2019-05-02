|
|
NORTHPORT - Charles David Hughes, Sr., age 87, of Northport, Ala., died April 29, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Dr. Steve King officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Directing. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Marie Hughes; his parents, TJ and Mary Hughes; two brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include his daughters, Betty Jean Hughes Mitchum (Steve) of Northport, Ala. and Pam Hughes Bruce (Frank), Pelham, Ala.; sons, Charles David Hughes, Jr. (Dori) of Northport, Ala., Michael Charles Hughes (Shirley) of Northport, Ala. and Richard Alan Hughes (Anna) of Austell, Ga.; three sisters; four brothers; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Charles was a loving husband to Betty for 63 years. We will miss his charming smile and blue eyes, words of wisdom, witty storytelling, and loving dedication to his family. He will be deeply missed, our loss here on earth but Heaven's gain.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Chris, Scott, and Alex Hughes, Lance Hambright, Jon Taylor Kepler and Brandon Bishop.
Honorary pallbearers are Phifer Wire employees, UAB Dermatology, Dr. Dmitriy Zak, MD, Comfort Care Hospice and his sweet team of caregivers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 2, 2019