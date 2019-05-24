Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Charles Davis Obituary
NORTHPORT - Charles Davis, age 84, of Northport, Ala., passed away on May 22, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. today, May 24, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Billy Gray officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Cornelia Davis; sons, Charles Alan Davis (Karen) and Mike Davis (Sherry); sisters, Jean and Peggy; brothers, Ed, Clarence and Albert Davis; grandchildren, Amy Simpson (Troy), Michael, Ashley and Grace Davis; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rick Crowder, Michael Davis, Glenn Davis, Steve Bigham, Keith Lancaster, and Tommy Godwin.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Amedysis Home Health Care, and Five Points Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019
