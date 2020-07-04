ALICEVILLE - Charles E. "Butch" Reed, Sr., age 75, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away July 2, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery with Bro. Charlie Wilson officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the Aliceville First Baptist Church Sanctuary.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kaye Strickland Reed; his parents; and brother, James H. Reed.

Survivors include his son, Charles E. "Chuck" Reed, Jr. and wife, Gwen of Covington, Ga.; sister, Debbie Lee Atkins (Randy) of Rockmart, Ga.; two grandchildren, Charles E. "Trey" Reed III and Hudson Owens Reed of Covington, Ga.; aunts and uncles, Claude Wheeler (Syble) Wheeler of Austell, Ga. and Fannie Pigg of Austell, Ga. and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Butch was born November 30, 1944 in Clarksdale, Georgia to the late John Marvin Reed and Geneva Wheeler Reed. He was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church and a retired employee of Omnova Solutions in Columbus, Miss.. Butch was on the Board of Directors of Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery, a member of Gideons-Pickens County Camp and a well-known resident of Pickens County.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Pigg, David Gentry, Jay Steen, Charles Davis, Donald Moore, Hugh Summerville, Lynn Walker and Don Hickman.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 344, Aliceville, AL 35442.







