NORTHPORT - Charles E. Tunnell, age 96, World War II veteran, born January 11, 1923, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Homegoing Celebration will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the chapel at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home, Hwy 69 N, Northport, Ala., with Rev. David Tunnell, Rev. Wayne Boman and Rev. Jerry Koster officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bone Camp Cemetery Northport with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. At the folding of the flag during the military rites his grandson, Marine Taylor Guy will salute in honor of his Paw Paw "T".
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy Mae Tunnell; parents, Charley T. Tunnell and Girtrude Missildine; two sisters, five brothers, grandson, Noah Michael Collins; great-grandson, Daniel Ray Collins; and great-granddaughter, Julean Plowman.
Survivors include his three daughters, La June Burnett (Jerry), Deborah Collins (Mike) and Doris Plowman (Doug); one son, Charles Dee Tunnell (Sara); grandchildren, Heather Davidson, Charles F. Tunnell, Shannon W. Burnett, Joseph Collins, Brian Plowman, Malane Guy, Taylor Guy, Tristan Burnett, great grandchildren, Houston and Emma Collins, Fisher and Sam Collins, Andrew, Jacob and Kaylee Davidson, Levi and Abigail Tunnell; and many special nieces and nephews.
Our Daddy was a true man of God, prayer warrior, and witness for Jesus. He loved to read and study his Bible. During his early years he helped missions of three churches, Rices Valley Baptist, Robertson Chapel Baptist and Faith Baptist in Gordo, Ala. He was a carpenter and retired from Tunnell's Saw Shop.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Burnett, Joseph Collins, Charles F. Tunnell, Brian Plowman, Andrew Davidson, Shawn Davidson and Adam Marcum.
Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa VA Home Base Services and staff, Hospice of West Alabama and special caregiver Cheryl Hardy; Oxford Home Care, Gail Duncan, our special cousin, Shelia Marcum; and so many more we can't begin to name, but you know who you are. We love you all.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 2, 2019