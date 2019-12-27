Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Earl West


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Earl West Obituary
ETHELSVILLE - Charles Earl West, Age 69, of Ethelsville, Ala., passed away December 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Trey Reece and Bro. Jordan Lollar officiating. Burial will follow in Ethelsville Community Cemetery, with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 37 years, Gale West; daughter, Natasha West (Bubba Fitch); son, Nathan West (Bethany); in-laws, Gene and Mavis Brown; brother, David West (Marilyn); granddaughters, Taylor Britt, Callie West, McKinley West, Carley Perrigin and Brinley West.
Charles was born October 10, 1950 in Panama City, Fla. to the late Kimbrough and Jessie Mae Williams West. He completed his course winning his final battle at his home in Ethelsville surrounded by his loved ones. Charles moved to Ethelsville upon the opening of the Tenn-Tom Waterway after accepting transfer with the US Corps of Engineers to become one of the first Lock and Dam operators in Pickensville, Ala. and retired in 2005 after 35 years of service. He also retired with 25 years of service with the United States Army. He was an active member of Ethelsville Church of God.
Pallbearers will be Mike Beams, Gary Sullivan, Jessie Williams, Richard Allen, David Robertson and Gary Seay.
Honorary pallbearers are Trey Reece and members of Ethelsville Church of God, US Corps of Engineers, Columbus area office and Tom Bevill Lock and Dam, Dr. Andrew Kellum, Dr. Walter Cosbey, Dr. James Berry, Dale and Kathy McNees, Mark Dean, West Alabama Hospice, members of brotherhood at Reform Church of God, Marvin Chapel Methodist Church, Ethelsville Baptist Church, Joey Brown and Ethelsville Firewood Ministry, staff at North Mississippi Hematology and Oncology Cancer Care Center in Starkville, Miss., Lori Seay, Charles Young, friends of Ethelsville and Pine Grove communities, former Soldiers of the 877th Engineer Battalion, Vernon, Ala., and former Soldiers of the 946th Supply Co. Reform, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ethelsville Church of God, 3896 Co. Rd. 75, Ethelsville, AL 35461 or Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -