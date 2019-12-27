|
|
ETHELSVILLE - Charles Earl West, Age 69, of Ethelsville, Ala., passed away December 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Trey Reece and Bro. Jordan Lollar officiating. Burial will follow in Ethelsville Community Cemetery, with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 37 years, Gale West; daughter, Natasha West (Bubba Fitch); son, Nathan West (Bethany); in-laws, Gene and Mavis Brown; brother, David West (Marilyn); granddaughters, Taylor Britt, Callie West, McKinley West, Carley Perrigin and Brinley West.
Charles was born October 10, 1950 in Panama City, Fla. to the late Kimbrough and Jessie Mae Williams West. He completed his course winning his final battle at his home in Ethelsville surrounded by his loved ones. Charles moved to Ethelsville upon the opening of the Tenn-Tom Waterway after accepting transfer with the US Corps of Engineers to become one of the first Lock and Dam operators in Pickensville, Ala. and retired in 2005 after 35 years of service. He also retired with 25 years of service with the United States Army. He was an active member of Ethelsville Church of God.
Pallbearers will be Mike Beams, Gary Sullivan, Jessie Williams, Richard Allen, David Robertson and Gary Seay.
Honorary pallbearers are Trey Reece and members of Ethelsville Church of God, US Corps of Engineers, Columbus area office and Tom Bevill Lock and Dam, Dr. Andrew Kellum, Dr. Walter Cosbey, Dr. James Berry, Dale and Kathy McNees, Mark Dean, West Alabama Hospice, members of brotherhood at Reform Church of God, Marvin Chapel Methodist Church, Ethelsville Baptist Church, Joey Brown and Ethelsville Firewood Ministry, staff at North Mississippi Hematology and Oncology Cancer Care Center in Starkville, Miss., Lori Seay, Charles Young, friends of Ethelsville and Pine Grove communities, former Soldiers of the 877th Engineer Battalion, Vernon, Ala., and former Soldiers of the 946th Supply Co. Reform, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ethelsville Church of God, 3896 Co. Rd. 75, Ethelsville, AL 35461 or Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019