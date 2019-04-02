|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Charles Edgar Spruiell, Jr., age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on March 31, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Gene Dockery officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Hallman Spruiell; brother, William Woodall Spruiell; and parents, Bertie and C.E. Spruiell, Sr.
Survivors include his sons, Brad Spruiell (Melanie) and Brooks Spruiell (Shannon); sister, Linda Garner; grandchildren, Mary Celeste Taylor (Scott), Addie Spruiell and Caroline Spruiell.
Mr. Spruiell was born, raised, and lived his entire life in Tuscaloosa. He proudly served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He retired from the U.S. Bureau of the Mines.
Mr. Spruill was a great Christian, husband, father and grandfather. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Garner, Brian Garner, Scott Taylor, Jimmy West, Bruce Hallman and Jimmy McDaniel.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. John Summerford, staff of Brookdale Retirement Center, special thanks to Mary Hyche, staff of Aspire Health and Rehab, staff of Hospice of West Alabama, and former employees of the U.S. Bureau of Mines.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019