COTTONDALE - Charles Eugene Duncan, age 72, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away July 17, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
He was preceded in death by Lomax Duncan and Sonya Duncan.
Survivors include his daughter, Becky Frye (Jim); sons, David Duncan (Amy) and William White (Pam); sisters, Dorothy Bell (Larry), Margaret Thomas (Roy), Linda Jones (Ricky) and Teresa Jones (Darren); mother, Gertrude Duncan; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama and Glen Haven Nursing Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 24, 2019