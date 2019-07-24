Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Charles Eugene Duncan Obituary
COTTONDALE - Charles Eugene Duncan, age 72, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away July 17, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
He was preceded in death by Lomax Duncan and Sonya Duncan.
Survivors include his daughter, Becky Frye (Jim); sons, David Duncan (Amy) and William White (Pam); sisters, Dorothy Bell (Larry), Margaret Thomas (Roy), Linda Jones (Ricky) and Teresa Jones (Darren); mother, Gertrude Duncan; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama and Glen Haven Nursing Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 24, 2019
