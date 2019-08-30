|
HOLT - Charles Eugene Logan, age 67, passed away August 26, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Icie Logan; and daughter, Crystal Logan.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Logan; daughters, Rena (Eric), Carla (Ernie), Cheryl (Earnest), Kelsey (Steven) and Missy; sons, Steve (Shawna) and his four-legged boy, Rowdy; five sisters; one brother; and grandchildren, Blake (Jenna), Kristalyn, Crystal, Aiden, AbbyLee, Kimberly, JD, Micalah, Chris, Colt and Miles; and eight great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Billy Bozeman, Terry Lee, Cathy Kelly, Jimmy Robertson and friends of the Holt community, and the loving staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 30, 2019