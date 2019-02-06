Home

Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Charles Cardinal
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Charles G. "Chuck" Cardinal Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Charles G. "Chuck" Cardinal, Jr., age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died January 29, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Drew Dockery and Ray Hallman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Survivors include his sisters, Carolyn Rhinehart of Duncanville, Ala. and Melissa Dobbins of Grant, Ala.; nephews, Michael Dobbins and Daniel Dobbins both of Huntsville, Ala., and Russell Blair of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and niece, Meredith Geeslin of Duncanville, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Steve Bartlett, Kenny Skelton, Coby McJenkin, Billy Hoggle, J P Nichols and Dale Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of BF Goodrich and DCH Regional Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Joe Lee Griffin , 1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 6, 2019
