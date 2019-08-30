|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Family and friends will celebrate the life of Charles Henry Land, former editor and publisher of The Tuscaloosa News, at a memorial service Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa. Visitation will be from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Faucett Family Life Center at the church, with the memorial to follow immediately in the sanctuary. The Rev. Michael Bailey will officiate.
Friends sharing memories of Land at the memorial service will be Jerry Carpenter, retired Tuscaloosa News executive; Jerry Belk, former executive of the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority; and businessman and lay minister Cal Holt.
Land, an award-winning newspaperman and community leader, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by those who loved him. His death followed a long illness. He was 86.
Land is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anne Tillotson Land. Anne Land early in her career also was a journalist, and eventually became editor of The Tuscaloosa News. She resigned that post and later graduated from The University of Alabama School of Law. She served as a clerk in the federal bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Alabama until her retirement.
Other survivors are: daughter, Nancy Land Seyfried of Tuscaloosa; granddaughter, Kelsey McFadden (Jayson) and great-grandson, Colton of Tuscaloosa; granddaughter, Carly Seyfried of Islamorada, Fla.; a son, Dr. Mike Land of Worcester, Mass.; step-daughter, Mary Plott Leach (Jamie) and grandsons, Nicholas, Jackson and Samuel of Tuscaloosa.
Land was born in Memphis, Tenn., on December 20, 1932, but he moved to Tuscaloosa as a child and remained here his entire life, except for a three-year stint in the United States Army (1950-53).
Land began his career at The News delivering newspapers on the west end of Tuscaloosa.
However, most readers came to know him first as a sportswriter, part-time and paid by the word, and later sports editor of the newspaper. He was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Alabama Press Association in 1966, and his career covering Crimson Tide football roughly overlapped that of legendary coach Paul W. Bryant.
He eventually rose to managing editor of the paper, and, in 1978, James B. Boone, Jr. named Land publisher of The News. He served in that job until retirement in 1995. He was affiliated with The News and associated companies for more than 40 years.
Land also was a key leader in the early days of Boone Newspapers, Inc. and led that company as one of its early presidents. He served in that role until the early 1980s when The New York Times Company bought the Tuscaloosa paper and several others owned by Public Welfare Foundation.
The Alabama Press Association honored Land with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. He received numerous other awards for his service to the newspaper industry, to the University of Alabama and to the community.
During his career, Land served as a leader in virtually every community development organization in Tuscaloosa County.
His leadership helped to bring about the merger of the Tuscaloosa and Northport chambers of commerce. As chair of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Corp., he was an important leader in the effort to locate the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plant in the county.
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home handled arrangements.
