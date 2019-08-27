|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Charles Mathers Lake, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died August 23, 2019, at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Holland officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Lake; daughter, Shauna Lake Smith and son-in-law, Stephen Smith of Tuscaloosa; grandchild, Colson Lake Smith; sisters, Rita Hewette, Barbara Lake and Marilyn Kelley; and brother, Tommy Lake.
Charles was a loving husband to his wife of 48 years; he was also a wonderful father and grandfather. He was a highly decorated combat soldier of the Vietnam War. His love and memories will remain with us forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cottondale United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 27, 2019