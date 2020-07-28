DUNCANVILLE – Charles Mennard Poole, age 72, of Duncanville, Ala., died July 24, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South with Brother Ray Hallman officiating. Burial will follow in Duncanville Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lilian and Foster Poole; and great-grandson, Conner Scott Poole.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Peggy Poole; daughter Pam and Rick Clark; sons, Kenneth and Kathy Poole and Jason Poole; sisters, Ruby Brown, Judy Duncan (Mike) and Margarett Petty; brothers, Wayne Poole (Regina) and Johnny Poole (Helen); four grandchildren, Junior Poole (Mindy), Chris Poole (Tiffany), Kim Wyatt and Nick Clark; eight great-grandchildren; and special uncle/brother, Paul Duncan.

Pallbearers will be Junior Poole, Chris Poole, Nick Clark, J.R. Holley, Charles Holley and Eddie Shirley.

Honorary pallbearers are Duncanville Baptist Church and Duncanville community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.







