Charles R. "Chuck" Sittason
Tuscaloosa - Charles R. "Chuck" Sittason, 75, longtime Tuscaloosa civic leader, died unexpectedly Wednesday at DCH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A native of Decatur, graduate of The University of Alabama, he entered the banking business in Hartselle, and returned to Tuscaloosa in 1974 with First Alabama Bank (now Regions), where he ascended to the positions of president and CEO. He retired in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Rex and Frances Hodges Sittason.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Pogue Sittason; daughter Traci Watts of Nashville, step-daughters Kate Barker (John) of Nashville, and Meredith Baxter (Coe) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren Barran and Henry Watts, both of Nashville; Hudson,Campbell, and Anderson Baxter, all of Tuscaloosa; sisters Beverly Summerford (Jimmy) of Hartselle, and Becky Sittason of Tuscaloosa; and nieces and nephews.
Throughout his career and into retirement he was a leader and visionary who committed his energy, knowledge and experience to supporting economic development, growth, and quality of life, including education, youth programs, and a robust health care system in Tuscaloosa County.
Among his contributions were serving on the board and as chairman of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Board, campaign chairman and then President of United Way, board member of the Chamber of Commerce, DCH Foundation Board, President's Cabinet at The University of Alabama, advisor for Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity, Alabama Commission on Higher Education, reactivated Junior Achievement, served on the Warner Foundation, Capital Campaign for Hospice of West Alabama, founder and president of Tuscaloosa Sports Foundation, inaugural president of the Red Elephant Club of Tuscaloosa, past president of the Tuscaloosa Tip-Off Club, Progress Committee of Tuscaloosa, and North River Yacht Club board president.
He was selected to Pillars of the Community and the Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame.
Memorial gifts, in Mr. Sittasons' honor, may be made to the Good Samaritan Clinic and West Alabama Food Bank.
Memory Chapel, a Dignity provider is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
