Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Robert Hill

Hoover - Charles Robert Hill, age 83, of Hoover, Ala., passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Services will be 12:00 PM Thursday October 22, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Millbrook, Al. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store