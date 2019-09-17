|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Charles "Sonny" Allen Cook, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, met his Lord and Savior Monday, September 16, 2019. Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Englewood Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Neely and Bill Payne officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church. The body will lie in state from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Memory Hill Gardens with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis D. Cook, Sr. and Audrey V. Newell; daughter, Susan Broughton; sister, Barbara Goniwicha; brother, Lewis D. Cook, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Delores Cook; daughter, Julie Cook; sons, Joe Cook and Mark Cook; sisters, Joyce Golden and Peggy Hoagland; grandchildren, Alan Cook, Anna Clair Broughton and Hayden Cook.
Sonny was full of life, loved fast cars and was a true friend. A loving father, his kids were his pride and joy! He was an avid Alabama football fan and was famous for climbing the goal post in his younger days. A hard worker and great provider for his family he was the second generation owner of Cook Roofing Company and also retired from the coal mines. He will be sorely missed, but we have peace knowing he is Heaven after accepting Jesus Christ into his life on June 17, 2012, Father's Day!
Pallbearers will be Gene Moore, Willie Smith, Eddie Parrott, Howell Jackson, Wayne Rose, Butch Mitchell, Darrel Hughes and John Keene.
Honorary pallbearers are Doug Freeman, George Williams, Hardy McCollum, Everett Harper IV, Lance Christian, Andy Benton, Lauren Davis, Heather Speed, friends and employees of Buddy's Steakhouse, Kenny Brown, Ollie Evans, Heather Pugh, Chloe Champion and members of Englewood Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Englewood Baptist Church or the at alz.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019