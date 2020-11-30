Charles T. Bowling

Tuscaloosa - Charles T. Bowling, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, AL died November 28, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend George Shaddix officiating and Memory Chapel directing. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Thomas Bowling and Maudie Bell Bowling, his sister, Janie Bowling Palmer, and his brother, Robert Lee Bowling.

He is survived by his wife and sweetheart, Sondra Tucker Bowling; his loving niece, Pamela Palmer Junkin, great-nieces, Amy Smith Berry (Seth) and Stacy Smith Plugge (Rosh), and great-great nieces and nephews, Brandon and Hayden Berry, Averie, Arden, Miles and Adair Plugge, all of Tuscaloosa. He is survived by brothers-in-law, Mike Vernon and Larry Tucker. Also surviving are nieces and nephews of other states.

Charles was a Christian with a strong faith. His membership was at Northwood Hills Baptist Church, Northport, AL where he attended the Morgan Sunday School class. He also attended Dunn's Creek Baptist Church, Echola, AL, where he enjoyed singing in the choir until his failing health didn't permit it.

Charles spent most of his life as a resident of Tuscaloosa. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1955 where he played the trumpet in the school band. He attended the University of Alabama graduating in 1959 with a major in Accounting. After college he joined the Alabama National Guard and was called to active duty on two occasions. During his high school and college days he played with the Starlighters Dance Band and later was a member of the local Confederate Reenactment Band.

After college he was employed as the comptroller of the Bessemer Housing Authority and remained there until his retirement. He commuted from Tuscaloosa for the greater part of the time there. He was a lifetime member of the Bessemer Kiwanis organization and served in many capacities, the main being many years as the Treasurer.

Charles enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling team. He had other interests including computers and computer programming, 50's and big band music, member of a deep-sea fishing club, working in high school reunions and U of A football.

Pallbearers will be his nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the Morgan Sunday School class of Northwood Hills Baptist Church and the choir of Dunn's Creek Baptist Church. Also, his life-long buddy, Richard Doughty.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or to the church of your choice in memory of Charles.



