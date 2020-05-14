Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Terry Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Terry Green Obituary
WETUMPKA - Charles Terry Green, age 70, of Wetumpka, Ala., passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Terry English will be officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Roy Green Junior.
He is survived by his wife, Alisa Ann Green of Wetumpka, Ala.; sisters, Dorothy Green Hine (Henry) of Conyers, Ga.; nieces, Ashley Starkey (Nate) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Hayden Kelly (Craig); great-nephews, Carter and Henry of Atlanta, Ga.; mother, Jean McDaniel English of Opelika, Ala.; brother-in-law, Tom Avery (Amanda) of Brookwood, Ala,; sister-in-law, Jill Avery of Memphis, Tenn.
Charles Terry Green passed away May 12, 2020 at his home in Wetumpka, Ala. Terry was born March 18, 1950 in Eufaula, Ala. and grew up in Opelika, Ala. He graduated from Opelika High School in 1969 and attended Wallace Technical College where he received his associate degree. He worked many years at JC Penney and retired from the State of Alabama after 25 years of service.
In early years, Terry attended Airview Baptist Church in Opelika, Ala. His faith in God shined thru with his loving, caring and kind ways. His infectious sense of humor affected everyone.
He was a huge Alabama fan and ended his phone calls with an RTR. He was an avid NASCAR fan and raced #33 in Phoenix City, Ala.
All these things were important to Terry, but the most important things that he treasured were his family whom he loved dearly. We all Love you TG and will miss you. RTR!
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -