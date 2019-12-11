Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Charles Vaughn Lewis Obituary
NORTHPORT – Charles Vaughn Lewis, age 86, of Northport, Ala., died December 9, 2019. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tolbert and Cleone Lewis of Coker, Ala.
Survivors include his wife, Naomi Jane Brown Lewis of Northport, Ala.; son, Terry Vaughn Lewis (Cathy) of Northport, Ala.; sister, Delores Lewis Mills Cooper; grandchildren, Justin Seth Lewis (Misty) and David Cory Lewis; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Nix; and great-grandson, Charles Aaron Lewis.
Charles was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He was a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High, a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired Alabama Police Officer. He was a man of many talents who loved his family.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 11, 2019
