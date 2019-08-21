Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Corbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Vester Corbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Vester Corbell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Charles Vester Corbell, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully August 19, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. John Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Corbell.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela Garner of Ala.; sons, Ed Corbell of N.C. and Michael Corbell, of Ala.; grandchildren, Savannah Corbell, Tess Corbell and Brittany Griggs.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He loved classic cars, math, boxing, cable news and good food. We are certain Mom and Dad are sharing a nice home-cooked meal with each other right now. A good man who was good to people and worked hard his entire life, he will be missed by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be PJ Dickey, Robby Hart, Justin Holt, Don Brooks, Patrick Weaver and Craig Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are Christ Harbor Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now