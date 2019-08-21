|
TUSCALOOSA - Charles Vester Corbell, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully August 19, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. John Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Corbell.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela Garner of Ala.; sons, Ed Corbell of N.C. and Michael Corbell, of Ala.; grandchildren, Savannah Corbell, Tess Corbell and Brittany Griggs.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He loved classic cars, math, boxing, cable news and good food. We are certain Mom and Dad are sharing a nice home-cooked meal with each other right now. A good man who was good to people and worked hard his entire life, he will be missed by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be PJ Dickey, Robby Hart, Justin Holt, Don Brooks, Patrick Weaver and Craig Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are Christ Harbor Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2019