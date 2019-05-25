|
NORTHPORT - Charles W. Keith, age 80, passed away May 22, 2019, in Birmingham. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Phillips Chapel Cemetery on Morman Rd. with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by Carl Keith and Jessie Mae Hannah.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Keith; sons, Terry Keith and Jerry Keith; sister, Betty Lou Keith; brothers, James and Robert Keith; and grandchildren, Justin and Jason Keith.
Charles "Bill" Keith was the owner of Keith's TV Sales & Service businesses starting in the early 70's until the mid-80's, located in Northport.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 25, 2019