Charles Wayne Barrentine
Charles Wayne Barrentine
Northport - Charles Wayne Barrentine, age 75 of Northport, passed away October 18, 2020 at hospice of West Alabama. Mr. Barrentine was born July 1, 1945 to the late Wilson and Essie Barrentine.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Norris Barrentine; daughter, Beth Appling (Jim), sons, Shane Barrentine and Brian Barrentine; grandchildren, Jamie Bates (Robert), Katie Delbridge, Cade Delbridge and John Barrentine; great grandchildren, James Bates, Kyla Bates and Olivia Bates; sister, Mavis Osborne and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Reba Christian, Sue Morris, Olivia Martin and Shelba Kaski.
Celebration of Life services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Sunset Funeral Home with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Curry Bennett officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Jim Appling, Cade Delbridge, John Barrentine, Tim Morris, Mike Morris and Greg Norris, Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa County Road and Bridge Department, Freeman Logging and his long time domino friends.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
