|
|
LAKE VIEW - Charles Wayne Smith, age 86, of Lake View, Ala., passed away February 26, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, will direct. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozelle Britt Felker; his brother, Kenneth Watts; and his nephew, Steve Watts.
Survivors include his wife, Nona Taylor Smith of Lake View, Ala.; daughters, Kathy Poole of Tennessee, Janet Smith (husband, John Wright) of Maryland; and Cindy Diggs of Houston, Texas; son, Ken Griffin (wife, Tracy) of Lake View, Ala.; grandchildren, Savannah Griffin, Joey Thomson, David Thomson, Lauren Greil, Hilary Donadio and Chloe Wright; and great-grandchildren, Lucy Greil and Mia Thomson.
Charles Smith was born in Oakdale, Louisiana, where he played high school football. He still holds athletic records he set back in high school. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and attended Louisiana Tech on the GI Bill. He worked as a therapist and later in personnel at the Veteran's Administration Hospital, where he ultimately became Chief of Personnel at the Tuscaloosa VA. He loved playing and watching golf, and loved to watch college football, especially Alabama Football. He and his wife Nona spent their retirement years in East Texas and finally in Lake View, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2020