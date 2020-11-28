Charles Wheeler GilbertCharles Wheeler Gilbert, age 98, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Lakewood. A graveside service and burial will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday morning, one hour prior at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Gilbert; granddaughter, Kim Gilbert; and sister, Leticia Deerman.He is survived by his sons, Charles Wheeler Gilbert Jr. (Chuck), of Pensacola, FL and Mark Gilbert, of Lakewood, CO; sister, Sarah Waters, of Atlanta, GA; brother, Harold Gilbert, of Greenwich, CT; grandchildren, Keith Gilbert, of Tuscumbia, AL, Katie Spear, of Pensacola, FL, Melanie Blum, of Denver, CO, Julie Frahm, of San Diego, CA, Matthew Gilbert, of Denver, CO, Christian Gilbert, of Denver, CO, and Glen Gilbert, of Denver, CO.Charles was born in Goldmine, AL in 1922. He graduated from high school in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, before joining the Army to serve in World War II. He was stationed in the Pacific during the war, serving in Japan after the war ended. Returning, he married his hometown sweetheart, Mary Jo Clayton, to whom he remained married for 60 years. They had 2 sons and Charles worked for various oil companies, primarily the Union Oil Company until his retirement over 30 years ago.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you honor Charles' memory by making a donation to your local food bank.