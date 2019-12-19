|
|
COALING - Charley Finas Foster, age 87, of Coaling Ala., passed away peacefully at home December 17, 2019. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Coaling United Methodist Church with Gary Ward officiating and burial to follow at Coaling Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also Saturday one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Warren Foster; sisters, Warrene and Sarah; brothers, Marvin and Wayne Sr.; mother of his children, Mary Ann; and several in-laws.
Charley is survived by his wife, Eunice Foster; daughter, Sue Foster of Coaling, Ala.; sons, David Foster (Terri) and Brian Foster (Lisa) of Coaling Ala., Paul Foster (Erin) of Oxford, Miss., and Carson Snider (Susan) of Coaling, Ala; sisters, Lucy Snider and Jean Hyche of Coaling, Ala.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Foster; brother, Roy Foster of Coaling, Ala.; grandchildren, Amber, Chris (Misty), Tyler (Samantha), Cristal (Jason), Todd (Krista), Cole (Mallory), Zach (Megan), Phillip (Laura), Ethan, Clay, Logan and Rylee Jane Snider; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Cameron, Collin, Will, Beckham, Kate and Fitz; special godchild, Avery Jane Findley; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Charley was born and raised in Coaling, Alabama, educated in Tuscaloosa County Schools, and completed his education in surveying and mapping. He was in the surveying and engineering business for 40 years. Charley was instrumental in incorporating the town of Coaling, served on the first town council, and was mayor for 14 years. He designed and supervised the construction of the Town Hall building, concession building, and ball fields. Showing respect for his dedication and support, the town named their facilities The Charley Foster Sports Complex. He was a professional member of the Tuscaloosa County PARA Board of Directors and Tuscaloosa County Cattlemen Association. He devoted time and money to the Charley Foster Activity Building at the Vance Elementary School. Charley served in the Army 2nd Battalion and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Serving in many leadership roles, he was a lifelong member of Coaling United Methodist Church. His specialty was singing bass in the choir and loved gospel music. The Foster Gang was known for going to gospel singings, piling into cars and even the back of a camper shell to hear their favorite gospel groups. Known to many as Goodtime, he stayed very close to his seven brothers and sisters. Losing his mother at a very early age, he was raised by his oldest sister. Over the years, we have enjoyed his tales and memories of all the Foster kids and their hardships and adventures. Even recently, he enjoyed trips to the mountains with Eunice, his brother Roy and Barbara. He was a perfectionist and didn't want you buying that cheap stuff. His leadership, wisdom, carpenter skills, and engineering mind will be missed by all. Charley dreamed at an early age that one day he would own land out in the country. He raised cows and planted gardens for over 40 years. His passion was riding tractors, piddling around outside, and working his farm with his sons. He often told them, ""C'mon boys, let's go pick up sticks."" What a great reunion is being held with his Momma and all the Foster Gang!
Many thanks to the Director and Staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the special care and dedication that they have given Charley during this time. This allowed him to stay at his home during his illness. Also special thanks to Ida Boyd for the love and excellent care she gave him during this time. We were so blessed and thankful for these special people.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason and Brandi Mellown, Ida and Earl Boyd, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, Foster and Associates, the Town of Coaling, and the employees of Huddle House.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Coaling United Methodist Church or Encompass Home Health and Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 19, 2019