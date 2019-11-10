|
|
NORTHPORT - Mr. Charlie Ayers, Jr., age 79, of Northport, Alabama, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on November 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Weeping Mary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing.
He was born in Coatopa, Alabama, however he was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and attended school in the Tuscaloosa City School System. Mr. Ayers graduated from Druid High School in 1959 where he lettered in football. In the course of his educational endeavors, he received numerous awards for his athletic abilities in baseball as well as football which enabled him to receive a full paid scholarship to Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi.
Upon receiving his dual degree in Mathematics and Physical Education & Health, he relocated to Detroit, Michigan where he gained employment with Great Lakes Steel. After a short stay with the steel company, Mr. Ayers became employed with United Insurance Company as an Insurance Agent and later as a Staff Manager for over thirty years while utilizing his leadership, time management, negotiating, analytical and marketing skills. As a result of his skill set, he was highly regarded with great respect and recognition, and also received many awards and accolades for his people skills and talents; resulting in many yearly bonuses and company trips for his exemplary performance.
He also co-owned and managed Cleve's Lounge in southwest Detroit, Michigan with his brother, Cleveland Ayers, for many years. He was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan under the leadership of Rev T. Chapman and was a member of the Security Team at the church. He was also an award winning pool player and avid gardener who was known for his meticulous lawn.
His social affiliations over the years included his passionate ties to Tuscaloosa as President and member of the Detroit Chapter of the Tuscaloosa Reunion Club. He was a member of the Metropolitan Elks Lodge #962, The River Rats Pool League, Tuesday's Bid Whist/Spades Club, Wild Game Club and a Lifetime Member of the NAACP.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Charlie Ayers Sr.; mother, Mrs. Eunice Fenderson Ayers; sister, Mary Ayers; brothers, Cleveland Ayers and James Ayers.
Survivors include his caring and devoted wife, Mrs. Lillie Blackmon Ayers; two devoted children: daughter, Tonja L. Ayers "The Shoe Lady" and son, Tony D. Ayers; three grandchildren, Antoine Lamont Ayers, Jacquelyn D. Samuel and Antonio D. Samuel; and one great-grandson of Detroit, Michigan; brothers, Readies Ayers (Bessie) of Detroit, Michigan, Amos Ayers (Selma) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Perry Ayers (Laura) of Honolulu, Hawaii and Jimmy Ayers of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sisters, Earlean Ayers and Margaret Ayers, both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019