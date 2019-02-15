|
TUSCALOOSA - Charlie C. Porter, Jr., age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away at Hospice of West Alabama on February 7, 2019.
He was born in Anniston, Alabama on May 22, 1937 to the late Charlie C. Porter, Sr. and Louise Nix Porter. Many knew him as "Coach". He was a former Coach at Akron High School and Holt High School and employed at Stillman College in the Athletic Department. In addition, he was a referee of baseball, football, basketball and softball.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Mary Wells-Porter; one son, Randy Hall (Clarissa) of Humble, Texas; one daughter, Tonya Alisa Wilbon of Columbia, Maryland; one brother, Freddie Porter (Wilma) of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Kevin Wilbon, Jr. of Columbia, Maryland; Christopher, Christian and Christon Hall of Humble, Texas; three sisters-in law, Polly Porter of Harvest, Alabama; Carol Bowden and Mary B. Wells of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; two brothers-in-law, Stanley Wells and Willie Bowden of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
The services celebrating the life of Charlie C. Porter, Jr. begin Friday, February 15, 2019 with visitation at Rainey Mortuary Service LLC, 4807, 20th Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3100 25th Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401, where Rev. David E. Gay, Jr. is the Pastor and officiant of the services. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park, 1401 Mimosa Park Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2019