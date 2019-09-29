|
GREENSBORO - Charlie Nelson, age 95, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Greensboro City Cemetery with Rev. John Alexander officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing. An assembly of family and friends will follow at Greensboro First Presbyterian Church after the graveside service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Rhyna Nelson; first wife, Anna Nelson; second wife, Ruth Nelson; brother, James Nelson; sister, Mary McCrory; and God son, Hamner Cobbs.
Survivors include his daughters, Louise N. Beverett (Jim) and Patricia N. Worden; other children, David Landolt, Bobby Landolt (Jan) and Joanne Crawford; brother, Earl Nelson; grandchildren, Carmen Harris (Brad), Ashlyn Sledge (William) and Tyler Landolt; great-grandchildren, Wallace and Maddie Sledge, and Addison and Avery Harris; caregiver for many years, Dorothy Jones.
Charlie lived in the state of Alabama all of his life. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. During his military service he sailed from the shores of England on an LST (landing ship tank). That LST came ashore on Omaha Beach in Normandy.
After his service, he returned to Alabama and began farming. In the late 1950's he took a job with the United States Department of Agriculture and was employed by the Soil Conservation Service. During his time with SCS, he was involved in the establishment and design of ponds which was the beginning of what is now the catfish farming industry.
He studied at the University of Alabama, earning his surveying license, and began his second career.
Charlie was one of the founding members of what is today, the ASPLS (Alabama Society of Professional Land Surveyors). He was instrumental in the efforts that resulted in the certification and continuing education for professional land surveyors.
He enjoyed restoring old tractors to working condition, hunting, model trains, Braves baseball, good Southern cooking, and a good nap.
Pallbearers will be David Landolt, William C. Sledge, Jr., Robert P. Hoggle, Donnie Wedgeworth, Nicholas H. Cobbs Jr. and Bobby Landolt.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 29, 2019