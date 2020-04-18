|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Charlie Rabon King, age 80, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away April 14, 2020 at home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Bart Latner officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ivy King and Myrtle Cook King; and sister, Alma Boswell.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Ann Henderson King; sons, Charlie Rabon "Ray" King, Jr. (DeAnna) and Rusty Alan King (Angie); sisters, Ivy Marie Ray (Henry) and Sue Ellen Stonecipher; brother, Jesse Alton King; and brother-in-law, Roy Boswell; and grandchildren, Madison King, Shelbie King and Sydnie King.
Rabon was a simple man. He loved his family, his church family, playing guitar and listening to bluegrass music. He had a sweet smile for everyone. He was a kindhearted man with a gentle nature. He was a great husband, daddy, PawPaw and Poppa to his grandchildren whom he adored.
Pallbearers will be Ray King and Rusty King.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Gilgal Baptist Church, employees of Turner & Schoel and JacMac Tire, Mackie Deason and Dr. Kevin Katona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 18, 2020